Fire sweeps through house in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the house at 6721 S. Cregier Ave., within the Jackson Park Highlands historic district.

The Chicago Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

Video from Citizen app showed flames shooting through the roof of the red brick house.

Firefighters battled the blaze using a defensive approach, and the fire was brought under control. No injuries were immediately reported.

cregier-avenue-fire-1.jpg
Chicago Fire Department
Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

