Fire at FBI Chicago Field Office guard house was intentionally set, officials say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A guard house was on fire at the Chicago FBI Chicago Field Office on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was deliberately set. No comment has been issued on a motive.

The fire damaged the guard house at the FBI headquarters at 2111 W. Roosevelt Rd.

The FBI said a suspect was apprehended and no injuries were reported.

As of just before 6 p.m., CBS 2's Marybel González reported yellow crime scene tape was still strung around the guard shack, and some burn residue was still on the ground. It was not clear whether the burn residue was directly tied to this incident.

Back in August, a man was arrested for jumping the iron fence at the FBI Chicago Field Office and began throwing rocks. That man was also taken into custody.