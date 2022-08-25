Watch CBS News
Person attempted to scale security fencing at FBI office in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person attempted to scale the security fencing at the FBI's Chicago field office on Thursday.

The individual is in custody and the FBI is investigating further.

Around 11 a.m., the individual breached the 6-foot fence on the northeast corner of the headquarters at Roosevelt and Damen.

Sources told CBS 2 the individual was unharmed and not a serious threat. They also did not have a clear political ideology.

An FBI spokesperson would not provide any details on the incident, only saying it was a "security incident" which occurred Thursday afternoon.

"The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time," FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson said in an email.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 2:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

