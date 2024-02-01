Fires flare out of stacks at BP refinery in Northwest Indiana

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- A series of smokestack fires erupted at the BP refinery in Whiting after a power outage on Thursday afternoon.

Video posted on social media showed several stacks erupting with flames and plumes of black smoke. The video showed that the flames were contained to the top of the stacks.

The City of Whiting said the flames were intentional due to the power failure.

Because of the outage, BP is burning off "additional product ... which will cause additional flaring of the stacks. This flaring is a safety release to burn off the extra product and is a normal process during an event. BP is working to resolve the power outage as quickly as possible," the City of Whiting said in a news release.

The city did not provide any details regarding what was being burned.

BP ordered the evacuation of non-essential workers. A day care center near the sprawling facility said on social media that it was told to evacuate.

Indianapolis Boulevard, which runs through the refinery, is closed from 129th to Schrage.

Last month, a leak from the refinery was to blame for the mysterious smell in the south suburbs.

A spokesperson for BP's refinery in Whiting said it experienced a leak from a storage tank in the fields last week. The leak was stopped and contained at the tank confinement area as of last Friday.

Developing ...