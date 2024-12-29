Fire Department activity snags CTA Red Line on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire Department activity shut down the CTA Red Line north of Belmont Avenue Sunday evening.

The Chicago Transit Authority said due to Fire Department activity at the Wilson stop in Uptown, trains were not running as of 7:30 p.m. between the Belmont stop in Lakeview and the Howard terminal in Rogers Park.

Trains were only operating between Belmont and 95th Street.

Service resumed with delays later in the evening.

Reports that a suspicious package was to blame for the snag were not immediately confirmed.

Police said the Bomb and Arson Section responded to the Wilson Red Line station, but the area was later cleared and deemed safe.

