Fire breaks out in house in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood

Fire breaks out in house in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood

Fire breaks out in house in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators on Wednesday afternoon were working to figure out what started a fire in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said crews were called to a house in the 5700 block of South Rockwell Street around 5:30 a.m.

When they got outside, they found the fire in the basement, and were able to knock down the flames.

Everyone was able to make it out safely. There were no injuries.