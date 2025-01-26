Fire damages 6 apartments in multi-unit building in Cicero, Illinois

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A fire inside a multi-unit building left six apartments damaged Sunday morning in Cicero.

Fire crews responded to the building just after midnight in the 5600 block of 22nd Place.

Cicero Fire Chief Jeff Penzkofer said firefighters found fire and smoke billowing from the windows of several apartments in the 18-unit building. All residents were cleared safely from the building.

Six units in the building were damaged. Residents of those apartments received assistance for alternate temporary housing through relatives and friends or the Town of Cicero Department of General Assistance.

Residents in the other 12 apartments were cleared to return to their units after the scene was secure.

No injuries were reported.

According to a spokesperson for Cicero, the investigation into the fire remains ongoing, with a focus on a back porch on the building's second floor.