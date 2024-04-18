Fire sweeps through coach house on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a coach house in the West Side's Austin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a coach house at 5106 W. Chicago Ave., near LeClaire Avenue. The coach house fronts the alley behind Chicago Avenue to the north and occupies the back of a lot with another building in front of it.

Flames burned through the coach house, and it appeared that about half the roof was gone once the fire was out, leaving a charred, burned-out interior visible.

The Fire Department said someone maliciously set fire to a mattress outside the coach house, and it spread.

As of 4:15 p.m., firefighters were still hosing down the building – and were mounted on a neighboring apartment building for better aim.

The house was a total loss, according to the CFD.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.