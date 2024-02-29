Fight in South Side Chicago home leads to shooting that leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot and killed in a fight with two people he knew in an Auburn Gresham neighborhood home early Thursday evening.

At 5:28 p.m., the 24-year-old man got into a fight with the two people in the home in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street. The man was shot once in the abdomen, while the other two people ran off, police said.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Thursday, police said. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.