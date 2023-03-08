Fiery crash on West Side leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

1 killed, another hurt in fiery crash in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is killed, and another is sent to the hospital following a fiery crash in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 2:32 a.m.

Police say a white chevy traverse was speeding down Cicero when it hit an Acura MDX which then caught fire - killing the driver.

Cicero was closed in both directions from Augusta to Thomas. The closure has since been lifted.

Tow operators have completed the removal of vehicles involved in a deadly overnight crash on Cicero Avenue at Cortez in the Austin neighborhood. Cicero has now reopened between Augusta and Thomas Street. Chopper 2 watches traffic at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/1VlCVXDMlL — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 8, 2023

Paramedics took the driver of the Chevy to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police say he will be ticketed in the crash - and could face additional charges.