Fiery crash on West Side leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is killed, and another is sent to the hospital following a fiery crash in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the 1000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 2:32 a.m.
Police say a white chevy traverse was speeding down Cicero when it hit an Acura MDX which then caught fire - killing the driver.
Cicero was closed in both directions from Augusta to Thomas. The closure has since been lifted.
Paramedics took the driver of the Chevy to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Police say he will be ticketed in the crash - and could face additional charges.
