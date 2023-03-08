Watch CBS News
Local News

Fiery crash on West Side leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

1 killed, another hurt in fiery crash in Austin
1 killed, another hurt in fiery crash in Austin 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is killed, and another is sent to the hospital following a fiery crash in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 2:32 a.m.

Police say a white chevy traverse was speeding down Cicero when it hit an Acura MDX which then caught fire - killing the driver.

Cicero was closed in both directions from Augusta to Thomas. The closure has since been lifted.   

Paramedics took the driver of the Chevy to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police say he will be ticketed in the crash - and could face additional charges.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.