Field Museum covers Native American displays to comply with new federal rules

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum has covered some Native American displays to comply with new federal rules requiring permission to exhibit sacred cultural artifacts.

Changes to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) now require consent from "lineal descendants and/or affiliated Native American Tribes or Native Hawaiian Organizations for Native American sacred objects, objects of cultural patrimony, funerary objects, and/or human remains to be on view," the museum said in a statement.

The displays are in the Field's Robert R. McCormick Halls of the Ancient Americas and the Alsdorf Hall of Northwest Coast and Arctic Peoples.

"These display cases have been covered because they contain cultural items that could be subject to these updated NAGPRA regulations. There are no Native American human remains on display at the Field Museum," the museum said.

The displays will remain covered while Field workers contact the appropriate groups for their input on how or whether to display the items. The new rules allow museums five years to complete that work.

New York American Natural History Museum Closing Exhibits

The American Museum of Natural History in New York is closing the Eastern Woodlands and Great Plains Halls to visitors and staff.

Both halls "display artifacts that, under NAGPRA, could require consent to exhibit. The number of cultural objects on display in these Halls is significant, and because these exhibits are also severely outdated, we have decided that rather than just covering or removing specific items, we will close the Halls," the museum president, Sean Decatur, said in a memo to staff. Additional display cases in other parts of the museum will be covered, he said.

"The Halls we are closing are vestiges of an era when museums such as ours did not respect the values, perspectives, and indeed shared humanity of Indigenous peoples. Actions that may feel sudden to some may seem long overdue to others."

What is the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act?

On November 16, 1990, President George Bush signed into law the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The law recognizes the rights of lineal descendants and Native American tribes regarding sacred cultural objects, human remains, or funerary objects.

According to the National Parks Service, private collectors, museums, and federal agencies created collections of Native American human remains and other objects unearthed during archeological and anthropological expeditions on tribes' homelands.

The human remains and objects were scientifically examined, curated, and displayed in exhibits.

"For Native American peoples, the desecration of their ancestors' resting places and the removal of their ancestors' remains and objects was deeply offensive and caused significant cultural pain," according to the Parks Service website.

"It's freaking huge," Shannon O'Loughlin, chief executive for the Association on American Indian Affairs, told Native News Online. "It's reminding institutions that they have new obligations with stricter requirements. So even though the Act has always held that institutions don't own these items, they can't just act however they want with our ancestors and items."