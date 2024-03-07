Chicago area high school staffer under investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some disturbing documents making the rounds on social media have prompted leaders at a suburban school to speak about accusations against a staffer.

Officials at Fenton High School in Bensenville sent a message alerting parents about an ongoing police investigation.

The school said an employee is accused of inappropriate conduct that might have happened several years ago.

That staffer is now on administrative leave.

The school contacted parents after discovering police records from the case leaked on social media.