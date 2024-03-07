Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area high school staffer under investigation

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Bensenville school staff member under investigation
Bensenville school staff member under investigation 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some disturbing documents making the rounds on social media have prompted leaders at a suburban school to speak about accusations against a staffer.

Officials at Fenton High School in Bensenville sent a message alerting parents about an ongoing police investigation.

The school said an employee is accused of inappropriate conduct that might have happened several years ago.

That staffer is now on administrative leave.

The school contacted parents after discovering police records from the case leaked on social media.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 4:54 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.