FEMA opens disaster recovery center on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – FEMA opened another disaster recovery center on the city's South Side to help those affected by this summer's storms and floods.

The center, located at 901 East 95th Street, opened on Thursday in the Pullman neighborhood. It will help provide recovery assistance to residents in Chatham, Avalon Park, and other surrounding South Side communities.

Specialists will answer questions, help people apply for disaster assistance, and provide information to help residents make their property disaster-resistant.

The center is now one of five locations open to help in recovery efforts and will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Below is a list of other locations in Cook County:

Washington Square Mall - 4851 West North Ave. (Hours: Mon-Sun 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Morton College - 3801 South Central Ave. (Hours: Mon-Sat 7 a.m.-7 p.m./ closed Sundays)

Columbus Square Fieldhouse - 500 South Central Ave. (Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m./ Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m./ closed Sundays)

Berwyn Grove Ave Parking Garage - 3310 Grove Ave. (Hours: Mon-Sun 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or download the FEMA App.