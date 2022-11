FedEx hosting hiring event at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you are looking for work there's a hiring event happening Thursday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

FedEx will be holding a hiring event at St. Sabina Church from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It's happening at McMahon Hall at St. Sabina's, 78th Place and Racine.