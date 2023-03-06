Federal indictment returned against 2 in 7-Eleven robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal grand jury has indicted two Chicago residents in the robbery of multiple 7-Eleven stores in Chicago and Oak Park.

Equesha Butler, 29, of Chicago, has been charged with five counts of robbery. Kishawn Brownlee, 26, was charged alongside Butler on two of the counts.

Federal prosecutors said Butler held up five 7-Eleven stores between April 13 and July 29 of last year, and Brownlee participated in two of the robberies. The indictment said cigarettes, lottery tickets, and cash were stolen in the robberies.

The indictment did not specify a weapon used, but said the robberies were committed "by means of actual and threatened force."

The robberies happened at 7-Eleven stores at the following locations:

661 South Blvd., Oak Park

3800 N. Kedzie Ave., Irving Park, Chicago

2366 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown, Chicago

4771 N. Elston Ave., Mayfair, Chicago

4346 N. Kimball Ave., Irving Park, Chicago

Butler and Brownlee were both arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole on Wednesday of last week.