Watch CBS News
Local News

Federal indictment returned against 2 in 7-Eleven robberies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal grand jury has indicted two Chicago residents in the robbery of multiple 7-Eleven stores in Chicago and Oak Park.

Equesha Butler, 29, of Chicago, has been charged with five counts of robbery. Kishawn Brownlee, 26, was charged alongside Butler on two of the counts.

Federal prosecutors said Butler held up five 7-Eleven stores between April 13 and July 29 of last year, and Brownlee participated in two of the robberies. The indictment said cigarettes, lottery tickets, and cash were stolen in the robberies.

The indictment did not specify a weapon used, but said the robberies were committed "by means of actual and threatened force."  

The robberies happened at 7-Eleven stores at the following locations:

  • 661 South Blvd., Oak Park
  • 3800 N. Kedzie Ave., Irving Park, Chicago
  • 2366 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown, Chicago
  • 4771 N. Elston Ave., Mayfair, Chicago
  • 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Irving Park, Chicago

Butler and Brownlee were both arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole on Wednesday of last week.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.