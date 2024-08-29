Watch CBS News
Armed robbery at suburban Chicago bank prompts FBI investigation

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

NILES, Ill. (CBS) — The FBI is investigating after a man robbed a bank at gunpoint in Niles, Illinois Wednesday morning. 

The Niles Police Department responded to the robbery just after 9 a.m. at the U.S. Bank in the 8500 block of West Dempster Street. 

Authorities said the suspect, described as a Hispanic male wearing a COVID-type face mask and a backpack, entered the bank and pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at employees while demanding money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

No injuries were reported. 

The robbery led to schools in the area being placed on lockdown while officers searched the area. 

Niles officers and detectives investigated the incident, but it has since been turned over to the FBI.

No further information was available.  

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

