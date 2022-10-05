FBI searches for David Patrick Sheffield, accused of sextortion involving minors and their families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is asking for help tracking down a man accused of using social media apps to solicit explicit pictures and videos from minors – and then extort them and their families.

The FBI is also seeking help identifying other victims who may have been in contact with the man, David Patrick Sheffield.

David Patrick Sheffield FBI

Sheffield, a native of Florida, is alleged to have used social media apps to approach minors and solicit sexually explicit videos and images with a promise of payment in return.

In one instance, Sheffield is accused of making explicit threats to direct and life-stream the violent murder of a minor and the minor's family the FBI said.

The social media handles Sheffield may have used are as follows:

davew5944 (Snapchat)

venamis19955 or venamis1995 (Instagram)

dakota-white-74

dave-muenster-99

He has also used these aliases:

Dave or David White

Damien White

Damien Donahue

Craiger Strout

On his chest, Sheffield has a tattoo of a nautical star like this one:

FBI

He also has a tattoo of cursive writing and a checkered emblem on his right forearm, the FBI said. He has scars on his left arm and right leg.

Anyone who suspects they or someone they know were victimized by Sheffield is asked to contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI. Tips about Sheffield's location can also contact that number, and such information may be worth a reward.

The FBI says Sheffield should be considered armed and dangerous.