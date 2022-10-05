Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI searches for David Patrick Sheffield, accused of sextortion involving minors and their families

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is asking for help tracking down a man accused of using social media apps to solicit explicit pictures and videos from minors – and then extort them and their families.

The FBI is also seeking help identifying other victims who may have been in contact with the man, David Patrick Sheffield.

sheffield-dl.png
David Patrick Sheffield FBI

Sheffield, a native of Florida, is alleged to have used social media apps to approach minors and solicit sexually explicit videos and images with a promise of payment in return.

In one instance, Sheffield is accused of making explicit threats to direct and life-stream the violent murder of a minor and the minor's family the FBI said.

The social media handles Sheffield may have used are as follows:

  • davew5944 (Snapchat)
  • venamis19955 or venamis1995 (Instagram)
  • dakota-white-74
  • dave-muenster-99

He has also used these aliases:

  • Dave or David White
  • Damien White
  • Damien Donahue
  • Craiger Strout

On his chest, Sheffield has a tattoo of a nautical star like this one:

nautical-star-3.png
FBI

He also has a tattoo of cursive writing and a checkered emblem on his right forearm, the FBI said. He has scars on his left arm and right leg.

Anyone who suspects they or someone they know were victimized by Sheffield is asked to contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI. Tips about Sheffield's location can also contact that number, and such information may be worth a reward.

The FBI says Sheffield should be considered armed and dangerous.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.