FBI offers $5,000 reward for info on 'Stuffed Bear Bandit'

Have you seen the 'Stuffed Bear Bandit'?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI needs help tracking down a bank robber they've dubbed the 'Stuffed Bear Bandit.'

Back in March, the man entered the PNC Bank at 87th and Cottage Grove holding two stuffed animals.

He left, returned without the stuffed animals, left again, and then came back a third time brandishing a handgun. Investigators said he threatened a teller's life and demanded cash before running off.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect.