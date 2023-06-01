Watch CBS News

Have you seen the 'Stuffed Bear Bandit'?

Back in March, the man entered the PNC Bank at 87th and Cottage Grove holding two stuffed animals. He left, returned without the stuffed animals, left again, and then came back a third time brandishing a handgun.
