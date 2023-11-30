Father of suburban child stabbed to death files lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The father of a six-year-old Plainfield boy stabbed to death in an apparent hate crime has filed a lawsuit.

Wadea al Fayoume and his mother were stabbed repeatedly in their home last month.

Prosecutors said their landlord, Joseph Czuba attacked them over their Muslim faith.

He's pleaded not guilty to murder and hate crime charges.

The boy's father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Czuba, his wife, and their property management company.

The suit claims there were signs of Czuba's intentions and somebody should have intervened.