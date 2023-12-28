Father of accused Highland Park gunman files for bankruptcy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter has filed for bankruptcy.

According to a federal filing from October, Robert Crimo Jr. owes more than $1.6 million to at least 50 creditors. That does not include the mortgage on his home, which his bank already has foreclosed on; or potential damages he might face in several lawsuits that parade victims and their families have filed against him.

He reported a monthly income of only $822, compared to $1,420 in monthly expenses, and estimated all of the property he owns at approximately $390,000.

Crimo Jr. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, which calls for selling off all of his assets to pay off his debts.

Crimo Jr. was released from jail earlier this month, after completing his sentence on a reckless conduct conviction. He pleaded guilty in November to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct for helping his son get a Firearm Owner's Identification card, even after his son had threatened violence.