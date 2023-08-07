Father of accused Highland Park shooter says his rights were violated
CHICAGO (CBS) – It will take a little longer for a judge to rule on the motion to dismiss charges against the father of the man accused of the Highland Park parade shooting last year.
Robert Crimo Jr. faces several counts based on sponsoring his son's application for a gun license.
His lawyers claim Crimo's rights were violated. On Monday, a judge asked for more information and said there would be no ruling until later this month.
