Watch CBS News
Local News

Father of accused Highland Park shooter says his rights were violated

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Father of accused Highland Park shooter says his rights were violated
Father of accused Highland Park shooter says his rights were violated 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – It will take a little longer for a judge to rule on the motion to dismiss charges against the father of the man accused of the Highland Park parade shooting last year.

Robert Crimo Jr. faces several counts based on sponsoring his son's application for a gun license.

His lawyers claim Crimo's rights were violated. On Monday, a judge asked for more information and said there would be no ruling until later this month.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.