Father-daughter duo become TikTok stars with story of restorations and resilience

Father-daughter duo become social media sensations with story of restoration and resilience

Father-daughter duo become social media sensations with story of restoration and resilience

Father-daughter duo become social media sensations with story of restoration and resilience

CHICAGO (CBS) — Millions on TikTok know the story behind a house in Dunning, on Chicago's Northwest side, because it's a viral story about restoration and resilience after a huge loss.

A house with good bones is all she wanted, but Bridget McGaing has much more.

"Just a little episode of MTV Cribs for you," McGaing said. "This is one of the finished bedrooms in the house, which I think is just like a really beautiful, color-drenched, cozy room. I love the design. I never thought I would have a kitchen that had like cabinets to the ceiling with crown molding."

McGaing said she bought the old Tudor-style house in Dunning last year. The only thing left to fix is the unfinished attic.

"My dad agreed to help me remodel it, and so we started remodeling it on my days off of work," she said.

Bill McGaing had 44 years of experience as an electrician. He also had a daughter eager to learn.

"He taught me how to use a drill, a saw, measure, cut, and level," she said.

The father-daughter renovation project found an audience on TikTok.

"Sometimes we had to go to Home Depot, like three or four times in a day," she said.

Bridget's posts started gaining traction. Her followers already know what happened next.

"Six months into my home renovation, my worst nightmare became my reality. (On) March 4, 2024, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma which is a terminal brain cancer," she said. "Despite the best efforts of his medical team and all the might he had, my dad passed from glioblastoma on June 23, 2024."

The old fixer-upper now feels like a gift.

"You can be sad, and you can still do something that you love and do something that reminds you of your loved one," she said. "It was never a question if I was going to finish the attic or not."

A dad gave his daughter all the tools she needed to finish the job.

"He always taught us that if he weren't here tomorrow he would want us to keep living our lives," she said.

Bridget's latest TikTok about her dad has more than 18.5 million views. This house has good bones and plenty of heart.

"I know he'd be really proud. I don't think I'll ever own a home that holds this much sentimental value to me."