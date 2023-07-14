Chicago police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and left him for dead in North Lawndale Friday afternoon.



Police said around 12:52 p.m., a white-in-color Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound, in the 800 block of South Pulaski Road, when it struck a male pedestrian.

The victim became trapped under the Chevy as it continued southbound- eventually fleeing the area.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.