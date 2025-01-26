Illinois State Police investigating fatal crash on southbound I-55 at Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 55 early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 3 a.m. on southbound I-55 at I-294.

It is unclear how many people were killed or what caused the crash.

The southbound I-55 lanes and the I-294 northbound ramp to southbound I-55 were closed for investigation. Traffic was diverted to La Grange Road. All lanes have since reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.