CPD release new image of vehicle wanted in hit-and-run on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police released a new image of the vehicle in the hit-and-run that killed a man and injured another in the Brainerd community last week.

Around 6:23 p.m. on Dec. 29, a man of unspecified age was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street at Ashland Avenue between 94th and 95th streets, when a white 2007 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle headed north on Ashland Avenue hit them both.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The man who had been pushing him was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body was found nearly six blocks away at 89th Street and Ashland Avenue.

On Friday, CPD released a new image of the vehicle described as a white 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, bearing Illinois registration CZ74463.

Chicago Police Department

Police said after the hit and run, the Chevrolet Equinox continued northbound on Ashland Avenue, and the deceased victim became dislodged from underneath the vehicle.

Witnesses described the driver as a Black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, 25 to 35 years of age, and with a slender build. He is also described as having a beard and wearing a baseball hat.

The vehicle was last seen driving northbound in the 7700 block of South Aberdeen Street with the hazard lights on with damage to the front passenger side fender and hood.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.