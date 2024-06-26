Fans celebrate Mexican heritage at sold-out White Sox game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A White Sox game has not exactly been the hottest ticket in town this season, but on Wednesday night, the game at Guaranteed Rate Field was sold out—and not just because the Sox were playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Outside, it may have looked like any other summertime baseball game in the city—with vendors lined up outside the ballpark, and fans grilling in the parking lot beforehand.

"We love coming to the Sox game, because it's a very family-oriented stadium," said White Sox fan Hugo Hernandez.

But it was not a typical game night at all—inasmuch as the stadium was jam-packed.

"Our kids come every single week, and they could not believe this night was sold out," said Sox fan Lori Orozco. "We are so excited."

Fans lined up to get in hours ahead of time.

"I think we should come and support our team," one woman said. "We always do it on the North Side. why shouldn't we do it on the South Side?"

The reason for the crowd was in part because the White Sox were taking on Shohei Otani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was also in part because of the Sox' first-ever celebration of Mexican heritage.

Fans said it was about time, because Mexican culture has long celebrated the White Sox.

Carmen Reyes was celebrating her 91st birthday at the ballgame.

"Because of her, we are all white Sox fans," a relative said.

Reyes has been following the team for decades—her family said her first game was in 1961. Reyes first became a fan when she was living in a small rural town in Mexico.

"That was the only team they would play in her little city, her little town in Mexico," a relative said.

It was a full-circle moment for fans like Reyes, because those who arrived early enough to the game Thursday night got a special jersey reading, "Los White Sox," in red and green.

"It looks very authentic," a man said. "You know, it's got the sun god in the back."

For many fans who turned out Wednesday night, it is about more than just sports merch.

"I think it's reflective of the Chicagoland area; of the inclusiveness of everybody here—of every color, shape, and belief," the man said.

For some perspective on just how popular the game Tuesday night was, a ticket to any other White Sox game this week was going for as little as $10. On Wednesday night, tickets were being resold for almost $400.