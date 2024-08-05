Family wants answers after man is killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road days before 75th birthday

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A Chicago family has been searching for answers and accountability after a man was struck and killed by a car on the Indiana Toll Road (I-90) last week.

Ronald Sterling, a longtime Chicago Transit Authority bus driver, was killed in a crash on the westbound lanes of the toll road this past Thursday morning. His family still has questions about what happened.

"We are trying to put it together," said niece Melinda Sanders. "We are trying to make it make sense."

Sterling was the heartbeat of his family. He died just days before his 75th birthday.

Ronald Sterling CBS/Sterling Family

"His birthday is in two days, and instead of us planning his 75th birthday, we got to plan a funeral," said daughter Latasha Sterling. "My daddy didn't deserve that."

Indiana State Police said Sterling was traveling west on the toll road, west of Cline Avenue, when he crashed into the center concrete barrier wall.

The impact was so strong that Sterling's Honda spun around to face north. Sterling got out of his car, at which point Indiana State Police said his wrecked car was struck by the driver of a sport-utility vehicle.

Sterling died on scene.

"I'm hurt. I'm mad. I'm confused," said Latasha Sterling. "I want to know what happened. We're not getting no answers."

Indiana State Police said a 20-year-old from Oak Park was behind the wheel of the SUV that hit and killed Sterling. That driver was treated and released from a hospital for his injuries.

"He needs to be accountable for taking a life," Sanders said.

CBS News Chicago is not identifying the young man from Oak Park, as he has not been charged with a crime.

"We want justice," Sanders said. "My uncle was not a roadkill. He had a family that loved him unconditionally."

Indiana State Police said the 20-year-old driver's toxicology results are still pending, and it could be weeks before the crash reconstruction is completed. All that information will then be handed to the Lake County, Indiana prosecutor, who will determine if charges are warranted.