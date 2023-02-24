Family sues after 7-year-old boy was hit, killed by school bus in Park Forest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, a little boy was killed in Park Forest – struck by a bus as he was heading home from school.

Now, the family of 7-year-old Conor Kaczmarski is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the school bus company, the school district, and the bus driver.

A school bus dropped off a group of students at the corner of Walnut Street and Westgate Drive in Park Forest.

Police said Conor started to run home, and at some point, he ran in front of the bus and was killed.

Conor Kaczmarski Family Photo

Attorneys for the family said the tragedy easily could have been prevented.

"There is absolutely no reason on the day of our incident that Conor should have been dropped off at the corner where he was dropped off," said attorney Bradley Cosgrove. "He should never have been forced as a 7-year-old to have to cross the street when proper planning could have prevented it."

The bus driver was not charged criminally, but he was cited for driving a school bus without a valid license.

The lawsuit said he had no business being behind the wheel.

We reached out to the school and bus company for comment. We have not heard back.