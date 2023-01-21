Boy, 7, dies after being struck by school bus in Park Forest

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy died after being hit by a school bus in south suburban Park Forest Friday afternoon.

The bus was taking students from Park Forest- Chicago Heights School District 163 around 3:13 p.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street, according to police.

The child was seriously injured and life-saving measures were started by family until police and paramedics arrived to continue treatment. The boy was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Connor Kasmarski.

District 163 and Park Forest police are arranging for counselors to be available both over the weekend and at the start of school next Monday to provide services to students and staff.

Police are interviewing the bus driver and any witnesses. It's not known if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 708-748-1309.