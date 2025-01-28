17 years later, family still seeks justice in murder of 13-month-old baby in Gary, Indiana

Family holds out hope for justice 17 years after baby was killed in Gary, Indiana

Family holds out hope for justice 17 years after baby was killed in Gary, Indiana

Family holds out hope for justice 17 years after baby was killed in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- It has been 17 years since a shooting devastated a family in Gary, Indiana — a baby boy was killed and a mother was severely hurt.

Every year since, loved ones and volunteers have been gathering together in hopes of finding justice. They did so again on Wednesday.

As she does every Jan. 28, Donna Shaw spent Wednesday standing near 21st Street and Malcolm X Drive — handing out flyers in hopes of finding her grandson's killer. It is a painful routine she repeats at the same place year after year.

Her grandson, Josiah Shaw, was 13 months old when he was shot and killed on Jan. 28, 2008.

"He was such a sweet child. He was full of joy. He liked to play the piano. He liked to sing," said Donna Shaw, "and my question is to the individual that did it, why?"

Police have been investigating since the murder happened, and continue to do so.

"This is an investigation. It is not a cold case. It's an active investigation," said Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor Bernard Carter.

On that winter's day 17 years ago, Josiah's mother was shot as she buckled the baby into his car seat. Gary police said the shooter drove off with Josiah still in the car.

The shooter drove to 17th Street and Malcolm X Drive — then known as Virginia Avenue — and shot Josiah three times, and left him for dead, Shaw said.

Josiah's mother — Donna Shaw's daughter — survived. The yearly routine of handing out flyers is still too difficult for her to bear.

"She still has the scar mentally and physically because of all of this," Shaw said.

But Shaw will stand in her daughter's place no matter how long justice takes.