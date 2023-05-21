Family still searching for answers in 2021 murder of Kristina DeJesus

Family still searching for answers in 2021 murder of Kristina DeJesus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- August will mark two years since the murder of Kristina DeJesus, and her mother still doesn't have any idea who was responsible for her killing.

CBS 2's Noel Brenna spoke with Kristina's mom as volunteers hit the streets to help find answers and -- they hope -- justice.

A knock could lead to the answers the family needs. Every step taken by a Crime Stoppers volunteer gives Marlene Montgomery hope she will reach her destination.

"I just want justice," she said.

Marlene misses her daughter.

"She had a funny spirit, very kind," she said of Kristina. "She graduated as valedictorian from her class."

On Aug. 16, 2021, Kristina was in the doorway of her home at the corner of East 89th Place and St. Lawrence Avenue in Chatham.

"I was at home, and my grandson called me and said, 'My Titi got shot, grandma. Come on. Come on,'" Marlene said.

Someone drove by and shot the young mother of two the day before her son's seventh birthday.

"It's hard every day to see them and for them to ask me, 'Will I ever see my mom again?' It's heartbreaking," Marlene said.

Her daughter was stolen, along with her family's sense of security.

"When my grandkids get out of the car, 'Grandma, you want me to sit and wait until you get the doors open and then I'll run to the door?' I said, 'Yes.' That's how life is," she said.

Marlene said she lives for her grandkids, hoping one day to reach justice.

"To make sure they're OK," she said. "For you not to know who did it, it's even harder."

One year and more than nine months later, the case is unsolved, and no arrests have been made. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $15,000 for information that leads to a conviction.

Marlene said police don't believe her daughter was the target of the shooting.

She now cares for her grandkids, who are 8 and 5 years old.