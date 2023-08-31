Family of victim in Wicker Park hit-and-run suing owner of car, citing negligence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a teen nearly killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wicker Park is now suing the owner of the car that ran her over.

Attorneys for the victim released a new video of the incident where 17-year-old Nakari Campbell was crossing Ashland Avenue at Division when she was hit by a speeding Mercedes. She was dragged half a block down the street.

Several witnesses immediately ran to her aid, but the driver never slowed down.

Campbell had to be placed in a medically induced coma due to the severity of her injuries. She is now awake but remains hospitalized.

The family wants the car's owner, who was not behind the wheel, to be held liable for negligence.

The driver remains at large.