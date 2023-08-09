Family of Chicago teen victim seek help to track down hit-and-run driver

Family of teen victim seek help to track down Wicker Park hit-and-run driver

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago family is asking for help to track down a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 17-year-old girl last Friday night.

As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, the police know which car they're looking for.

"She's the average teenager that loves fashion, loves eyelashes, loves hanging out with her friend," said Anthony Hargrove, the teen's uncle.

Last Friday night, 17-year-old Nakari Campbell was doing just that. She was crossing the street at Division and Ashland in Wicker Park around 10:30 p.m. to meet her friends for a night out, when police said someone driving a 2008 red Mercedes car hit her and drove off, leaving the teen fighting for her life, according to her uncle.

"Her braids got caught in the car and dragged her for God knows how long," Hargrove said.

Gonzalez: "Is she able to speak after what happened?"

Hargrove: "She is not able to speak. She's in an induced coma due to so many injuries to her body, broken ribs, brain damage, broken neck so there is a long road to recovery."

So far, no arrested have been made, even though police said the car had an Illinois license plate with the tag DC-60012.

Chicago police said they're still investigating. Nakari's family is asking for answers.

"We're just trying to get justice for her," Hargrove said. "We're trying to figure out why this individual has not been taken into custody."

Cierra Norris, an attorney for the family, added, "If anyone has any bit of evidence, I'd like you to contact and reach out to your authorities so that we can get justice for this young lady."