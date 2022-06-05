Family of Hadiya Pendleton to throw out first pitch at Sunday's Cubs game; team encouraging fans to wear orange

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gun violence is on the rise around the country, and here in Chicago. The family of Hadiya Pendleton wants to see that change.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports from Wrigley Field where Pendleton's family is set to throw the first pitch at the Cubs game Sunday -- a few days after what would have been Hadiya's 25th birthday.

Not only is her family throwing the first pitch, but the Cubs are asking everyone to wear orange to the game in support of her family and National Gun Violence Awareness.

Orange flags are flying at Wrigley Field -- they've been flying over the Cubs marquee since Friday. This comes as we've seen an increase of shootings across the city.

In Englewood Saturday, people were honoring victims of gun violence when shots rang out just a few miles away. Chicago police saying two men were wounded, one critical.

Ironically in Bronzeville, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was speaking on the continued fight against gun violence at a peace festival.

Ahead of Sunday's first pitch, Hadiya Pendleton's family says they continue to use the pain of losing their daughter who was killed more than nine years ago as a fuel for anti-gun violence activism.

"How do you get over something you created dying? How do you get over the dreams that have now been blackened, you can't get over that. You have to find a way to cope and to cope healthy," said Cleopatra Pendleton, mother.

The Cubs are encouraging fans to wear the color orange, which is commonly worn by hunters to protect them from being shot. The Wear Orange Campaign is a way to visibly honor the growing list of innocent lives affected by gun violence.

Hadiya Pendelton's family will throw that first pitch as the cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals.