Family of fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price working to prevent another tragedy

Family of fallen CFD firefighter wants to prevent another tragedy

Family of fallen CFD firefighter wants to prevent another tragedy

Family of fallen CFD firefighter wants to prevent another tragedy

CHICAGO (CBS) – From Friday through Monday, flags across Illinois will fly at half-staff in honor of a fallen Chicago firefighter.

The family of Andrew Price is working to prevent another tragic accident from happening again.

The family posted a picture of Price on a GoFundMe page. The 39-year-old died Monday while fighting a fire in Lincoln Park.

His family now is working to make sure "Such incidents are thoroughly examined to prevent them from happening again in the future."

They say donations "Will directly support the family and contribute to an investigation and safety initiatives."

The Chicago Fire Department says services for Price will be on Monday at the Navy Pier Ballroom. The public service is expected to start at noon.