Family of Chicago man found dead in Kankakee Co. detention center seek answers

'I need answers': Family of Chicago man want to know how he died in a Kankakee detention center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a 32-year-old Chicago man told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday.

CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.

While the official cause of death of Dewayne Tucker is pending the toxicology report, the man's family was told the primary issue was swelling on the brain caused by severe dehydration. They want an independent investigation into what happened.

"I said 'I'm gonna fight for you,'" said Dennis Tucker Jr., brother of Dewayne Tucker. "That's what I'm going to do. I'm going to fight for him. He's my brother. I need answers."

Tucker came from a big, supportive family in the south suburbs.

They said they know he was not perfect. He was charged in federal court with robbing a PNC bank on Rush Street of about $1,200 back in January.

The family told Hickey that Tucker was transferred to Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee about two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, they got a call that he was hospitalized. Emergency room staff told the family he was severely dehydrated, causing massive brain swelling.

The family said he also had cuts and bruises on his body. By Friday morning, he had no brain activity and was pronounced dead.

The family said Tucker had no medical history of dehydration issues or renal failure and that they have received no answers from Kankakee County or the U.S. Marshals Service about his death.

The family worries that Tucker was neglected while in custody.

"He left our house in good health and strength," said Dennis Tucker Sr., Tucker's father. "Two weeks later, he's dead."

"I don't care if its an inmate or a regular person on the street, no one deserves to die," said Deidre Jackson, Tucker's stepmother.

CBS 2 reached out to Kankakee County and the U.S. Marshals Service for comment, but they have yet to respond.