Family, friends mourn man killed in Lakeview shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Memorial Day weekend is proving to be a violent one in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Police say there have been at least five shootings in Lakeview over the past four days, leaving four people wounded and one person dead.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke with the victim's friends and family, who are now mourning his death.

The lights at Eden Restaurant where William Hair worked were dark Sunday night. The owner came to the decision to shut down for the weekend as the team is still devastated by the news of William's loss.

"It was senseless. It was. There was nothing they were trying to achieve except for taking an innocent person's life," said William's brother Matthew.

Matthew is still coming to terms with the loss of his brother, who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Police say the 35-year-old was walking home with a friend when they were ambushed by two people who came out of a car near Pine Grove Avenue and Surf Street.

One of those people opened fire, striking William in the chest.

"His best friend tried to perform CPR and did everything he could," Matthew said. "And he passed before he even got to the hospital."

"All I could think about was he just got a haircut on Friday, and he was so excited for the weekend," said Jodi Fyfe, owner of Eden.

William worked at Fyfe's Avondale restaurant as the lead server for the past year. News of his passing sent shockwaves through the tightknit team at the eatery, leading Fyfe to shut it down. She invited the team to gather to toast William and spend Saturday honoring him.

"It was therapeutic for the team members, but it's not acceptable," Fyfe said.

William is one of five people shot in the Lakeview neighborhood in the past four days.

In a separate shooting, which police say is not connected, three people were left wounded on Barry Street Sunday morning.

While the motive in William Hair's case remains unclear, Matthew is holding on to the final moments he spent with his brother.

"We spent really good quality time together, and we told each other we love each other," he said.

The other three shooting victims are listed in good condition and expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.