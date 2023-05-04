Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities in Kane County warn of fake treasurer website

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Officials in Kane County issue warning of fake treasurer website
Officials in Kane County issue warning of fake treasurer website 00:29

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- This morning authorities in Kane County are issuing a warning about a fake county treasurer website.

The real website has a county seal and the URL is kanecountytreasurer.org.

The fake website is kanecountytreasure.org. - they just dropped the last 'R'. It also includes several links for online payments, legal records, court documents, and vehicle registration.

If you come across the fake site, do make a payment or click on any links.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.