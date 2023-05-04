Authorities in Kane County warn of fake treasurer website
KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- This morning authorities in Kane County are issuing a warning about a fake county treasurer website.
The real website has a county seal and the URL is kanecountytreasurer.org.
The fake website is kanecountytreasure.org. - they just dropped the last 'R'. It also includes several links for online payments, legal records, court documents, and vehicle registration.
If you come across the fake site, do make a payment or click on any links.
