Ex-DCFS workers in A.J. Freund case on trial in Woodstock

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday in Woodstock, the trial for two former DCFS caseworkers charged in connection with the murder of A.J. Freund is taking place.

Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin were assigned to investigate the five-year-old's case.

A.J. was abused and tortured by his parents in 2019, ultimately resulting in his death.

Acosta and Polovin are charged with endangering a child's life and reckless conduct.

Both of AJ's parents are serving more than 30 years in prison.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

September 11, 2023

