2 former DCFS workers in A.J. Freund case on trial in McHenry County More than four years after the horrific murder of 5-year-old A.J. Fruend resulted in the arrests and convictions of his parents, the former DCFS workers accused of mishandling the child's care were in court. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos was there as the first day of the trial got underway in McHenry County.