Everything you need to know about monkeypox

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has tracked Monkeypox, or MPV, since the start of the outbreak in early May. Illinois now has at least 1,000 cases of MPV.

As vaccine becomes available for certain groups, we ask an expert on how to stay safe this fall.

Dr. Jessica Brinkworth is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an evolutionary immunologist. In the video above, she breaks down how the virus emerged, common misconceptions about MPV, and how to best protect yourself in a variety of personal and professional settings.