Evergreen Park residents baffled by bug infestation

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Evergreen Park residents have flooded social media with pictures and comments about a bug infestation.

Some are saying the bugs are gnats, others believe they're flying ants.

One resident told CBS 2 it was like a scene out of a movie as she tried to leave a football game at a park.

Another person wrote on Facebook, "OMG it was like an infestation. My car and my pool were covered. yuck."

And Tina wrote, "I don't remember ever seeing it this bad wow my cars and patio furniture covered I went out for a few minutes with the dog we both came in with them on us ughh want to go to jewel but think I'll wait till tomorrow don't want to open the car to put groceries in and have a million in the car"