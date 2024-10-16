YWCA Evanston/North Shore to reopen on Thursday, following cleanup from Legionella bacteria

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The YWCA in Evanston will reopen on Thursday, a week after it was forced to shut down over two cases of Legionnaires' disease connected to the building.

"The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Environmental Health team has confirmed that all necessary control measures are in place for safe reopening, and the building will officially reopen to the public, and in-person programming will resume starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 17," YWCA officials said on Wednesday.

The YWCA Evanston/North Shore building was shut down on Oct. 10, after Legionella bacteria was found in the hot water system – which feeds the facility's sinks and showers – and the local health department confirmed at least two positive cases of Legionnaires' disease connected with that exposure.

Legionnaires' Disease is a rare, but severe disease caused by Legionella bacteria—which can lead to pneumonia. It can spread from inhalation of water vapors, but does not spread from person to person.

No bacteria was found in the YWCA's pools or areas sourced only by its cold water system, such as toilets and water fountains.

Since shutting down the facility, YWCA officials have installed new .2-micron filters on all faucets and showers. The filters have a 99.99999% bacteria kill rate and are recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the YWCA.

The temperature of the facility's hot water storage tank also temporarily was increased from 140° to 150° to ensure bacteria in the water were killed. The hot water system temperature has since been returned to 140°, which is generally hot enough to inhibit Legionella growth.

In addition, chlorine levels in the swimming pool were temporarily increased to enhance water purification for the next three months.

"The health and safety of everyone in our community is our top priority, and we can assure you that we have followed all recommended guidelines and precautions to ensure a safe return to our facilities," YWCA officials said.

Meantime, the YWCA is working with a water treatment consultant to develop a long-term water treatment and maintenance management plan.

While the Evanston YWCA will reopen on Thursday, its water fountains will be closed as a precaution until the consultant confirms they are safe to use. Water coolers will be available to the public in the YWCA's lobby and kitchen.

The YWCA's sinks, showers, pools, and toilets will be open and safe to use. All normal programming at the YWCA also will resume as usual on Thursday.