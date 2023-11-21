Northwestern University able to move forward with new stadium despite local opposition

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – It's a done deal. Northwestern University is getting a revamped football stadium that will serve as a concert venue during the offseason.

The Evanston City Council narrowly approved the deal late Monday night. But the plan is still facing major pushback from neighbors.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke with people who live within blocks from the new stadium. Many support the new stadium but not new zoning, which opens the doors to concerts, six of them a year during the offseason.

Whether residents think that's a good or bad thing for Evanston may depend on how close they live to the future stadium.

"I mean, I can get down there in five minutes," said one neighbor.

The closer one gets to Ryan Field, there are more neighbors eager to state and stake their views.

"The yard signs ultimately will probably stick around until the first shovel goes into the ground probably," said Mike Cavanaugh.

But opposition was not enough to stop the City of Evanston from re-zoning Northwestern's future football stadium to allow concerts.

Mayor Daniel Biss' vote broke a tie on the zoning issue after the City Council approved plans to build a new $800 million stadium.

"Last night, I'd say the City Council sold us out for a very minimal payment, in my opinion," said Parielle Davis.

Davis is part of a group still opposing the plan, even after Northwestern sweetened the deal by offering Evanston a "good neighbor fund" payment of $3 million a year for 15 years.

"It's very weird to exchange, in my opinion, 15 years' worth of benefits ... in exchange for a lifetime of zoning rights," said Davis.

The vote affects people who live near the stadium, whether that's Evanston or Wilmette.

"Then on this side, you're in Wilmette, so we're right on the border," said Cavanaugh.

He took a stance with a yard sign, but said his views are in the middle.

"I don't know if I'm fully opposed, but I do want to make sure that our interests in Wilmette are sort of protected and heard," he said.

He worries about safety, traffic, noise and the overall impact of six concerts a year.

"I think as long as those things are addressed and Wilmette sort of has a seat at the table, then you know, I'd be probably the first in line to go and enjoy one of the concerts down here," Cavanaugh said.

But some who staked their opposition are standing their ground.

"We had our prediction and at this point, we're pursuing legal action," said Davis.

As demolition of the old stadium looms, the debate goes on.

A spokesperson for Northwestern University said the timeline for the new stadium is still to be determined. Those details will be released in the coming months. The football team will have a new home for two seasons, and the university is considering a number of alternate sites.