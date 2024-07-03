Peeping Tom who grabbed woman sought by Chicago area police

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Evanston are looking for a man involved in multiple peeping Tom incidents and a reported battery in recent weeks.

The first incident took place on June 18 around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Hamlin Street. The victim reported that a nude male was looking into the rear windows of her home. The victim said an identical incident had taken place the previous week.

A second incident was reported in which a nude male peered into a home on June 22 around 10:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Pratt Court.

Around the same time that day, a third incident was reported also in the 200 block of Pratt Court. During this incident, the nude offender grabbed the victim's buttocks before he fled.

Police in north suburban Evanston are looking for a man involved in multiple peeping Tom incidents and a reported battery in recent weeks. Evanston Police Department

Police described the offender as a male in his mid-30s, approximately 5-foot-10, with a medium build, possibly Hispanic with medium complexion and brown hair. Evanston police also released an image of the offender.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Evanston police at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start the message with EPDTIP.