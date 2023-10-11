Evanston Land Use Commission to host public meeting on Northwestern's Ryan Field rebuild
EVANSTON (CBS) -- City leaders in Evanston are holding what could be their final public meeting before voting on plans to revamp Northwestern's Ryan Field.
The school wants to demolish the current stadium and rebuild it with 35,000 seats and 1,400 parking spaces.
They also want to change the zoning ordinance so the venue can host concerts.
Neighbors who live in the area are concerned about noise and safety.
The Land Use Commission will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
