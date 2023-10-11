Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston Land Use Commission to host public meeting on Northwestern's Ryan Field rebuild

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Evanston Land Use Commission hosting meeting on Northwestern's Ryan Field rebuild
Evanston Land Use Commission hosting meeting on Northwestern's Ryan Field rebuild 00:28

EVANSTON (CBS) -- City leaders in Evanston are holding what could be their final public meeting before voting on plans to revamp Northwestern's Ryan Field.

The school wants to demolish the current stadium and rebuild it with 35,000 seats and 1,400 parking spaces.

They also want to change the zoning ordinance so the venue can host concerts.

Neighbors who live in the area are concerned about noise and safety.

The Land Use Commission will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 8:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.