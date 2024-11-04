Evanston, Illinois announces volunteer snow shoveling for seniors, people with disabilities

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- There has not a flake of snow on the ground yet this fall, but Evanston officials are already thinking about wintry weather.

The north suburb will be offering its seniors and people with disabilities help with snow shoveling, as it has in past years.

Evanston residents who need help shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways will receive a list of available volunteers in their area. The residents are then responsible for contacting a volunteer and setting up services—while volunteers are responsible for completing the work of telling the residents they cannot do so.

The Evanston Snow Shoveling Program is a free program, and no money or goods are exchanged in it.

Seniors and people with disabilities in need of assistance in snow shoveling may register for the program by calling or texting 847-448-4311 or filling out the Request for Snow Shoveling Assistance Form.

Prospective volunteers should fill out the volunteer intake form, or also call or text 847-448-4311. Volunteers' contact information will be shared with residents.