Environmental group warns about impact of road salt on waterways

Environmental group warns of adverse impact of road salt as winter storm arrives

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Salt trucks were at the ready around the Chicago area Monday night, as snow began to fall for the first major snowstorm this winter.

But the salt spread on roads and sidewalks eventually ends up in our waterways – which is an environmental hazard. Thus, environmental activists urge municipalities and people at home to be mindful about how much salt they're spreading.

At the Chicago Salt Company in south suburban Riverdale, staffer Derrick Foster estimates he loaded 40 tons of salt for customers gearing up for the first substantial snowfall of the season.

"Very busy. Very, very busy," Foster said. "We're probably having what, about 10 customers an hour."

But the company also supplies several villages with what are known as organics. Chicago Salt Company owner Leon Benish blends a molasses-based solution inside tanks at the company headquarters, and the solution is then typically sprayed on roads before a big snowfall.

"Organics are basically anything that has stickiness to it," Benish said. "Beet juice; we even tried 7-Up."

Danielle Haake studies the impact of road salt on our waterways for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center. She said road salt not only harms wildlife – but people too.

"The animals that live there can only tolerate a certain amount of pollution from road salt," said Haake, riverwatch director and stream ecologist for the organization, "and eventually, it can get into our drinking water supplies."

That is why the Chicago Salt Company is trying to do its part.

"It's saving our water for our future grandkids; our kids now," Benish said.

The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center said beet juice or molasses solutions can also end up in the water and restrict oxygen in the waterways.

Thus, the organization recommends moderation.