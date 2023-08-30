Sentencing for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio rescheduled for next week

Sentencing for Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys Leader, delayed until next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sentencing for Enrique Tarrio, former national leader of the Proud Boys for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, was postponed Wednesday.

The judge hearing the case had to delay court due to an illness. The case is now rescheduled for Tuesday.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Tarrio to 33 years in prison.

He and three others were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors argued they plotted to use force and the crowds to keep former president Trump in office.

Tarrio was not in Washington D.C. during the attack but was involved in the planning.